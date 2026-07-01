Delhi feels like 53.5°C yet IMD has not declared heatwave India Jul 01, 2026

Delhi is seriously sweltering right now, while thermometers show around 41 degrees Celsius, the humidity is making it feel like a brutal 53.5 degrees Celsius outside.

Even with these tough conditions, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, hasn't called it a heatwave yet because its rules require at least two weather stations in the region to hit specific high temperatures.