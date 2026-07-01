Delhi feels like 53.5°C yet IMD has not declared heatwave
India
Delhi is seriously sweltering right now, while thermometers show around 41 degrees Celsius, the humidity is making it feel like a brutal 53.5 degrees Celsius outside.
Even with these tough conditions, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, hasn't called it a heatwave yet because its rules require at least two weather stations in the region to hit specific high temperatures.
Pakistan winds, Arabian humidity heat Delhi
Hot winds from Pakistan are pushing up Delhi's temperatures, and humid air from the Arabian Sea isn't helping either.
That combination has sent the feels-like temperature through the roof, even though actual readings are lower.