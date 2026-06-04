Delhi hotel fire: 8 family members visiting ailing father killed 

The massive fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed the lives of 21 people on Wednesday. Among them were eight members of a Gurugram family. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Vivek Aggarwal, his wife Tarjni Aggarwal, their daughters Jivisha alias Angel and Varya alias Pearl, along with Jhaveri, Ashok Aggarwal, Kamla and Prem Lata Aggarwal. They had checked into the doomed Flourish Stay B&B near Max Hospital, where Vivek's father was undergoing treatment for lung ailment.

Tragic incident Family on visit to Delhi for relative's treatment The fire broke out around 8:30am and rapidly spread through the five-story building. The narrow structure had only one entry-exit point with sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door. Tarjni's maternal uncle, Ajay Gupta, told India Today TV the family had traveled to Delhi to meet Radheshyam and spend time together. Initially, Radheshyam may not have known that his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two granddaughters, and three other relatives had been killed, as he was undergoing treatment at the time.

Couple Couple found holding each other Devastating scenes were also seen in other rooms of the hotel. A couple believed to be waiting to be rescued was discovered inside a locked washroom on the first floor. The woman was sitting on a toilet, and the man beside her appeared to be holding her in an embrace. When the fire broke out, many jumped from the building, with witnesses saying they had to place mattresses on the ground to reduce the impact of the fall.

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