Delhi: Fire in hospital after oxygen cylinder explodes; 1 dead
An oxygen cylinder exploded at a hospital in East Delhi's Anand Vihar on Monday, sending smoke through the building and forcing everyone to evacuate fast.
Firefighters rushed in, broke windows to let the smoke out, and safely moved eight patients to a nearby hospital.
Staffer found dead in bathroom
Amid the chaos, a housekeeping staffer named Amit was found dead after getting trapped in a third-floor bathroom.
Police are now investigating whether safety lapses or negligence played a role.
The incident has raised fresh concerns about how hospitals handle oxygen cylinders and emergency protocols.