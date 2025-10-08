Delhi: Fire officer killed by speeding Thar in hit-and-run India Oct 08, 2025

A 45-year-old fire officer, Ashish Sharma, lost his life after a speeding Mahindra Thar hit his bike in Dwarka Sector-7, West Delhi, on the night of October 6, 2024.

Sharma was heading home from work when the SUV crashed into his Bajaj Platina, with his bike crashing into a fence.

The Thar's driver fled right after the accident.