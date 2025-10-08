Next Article
Delhi: Fire officer killed by speeding Thar in hit-and-run
A 45-year-old fire officer, Ashish Sharma, lost his life after a speeding Mahindra Thar hit his bike in Dwarka Sector-7, West Delhi, on the night of October 6, 2024.
Sharma was heading home from work when the SUV crashed into his Bajaj Platina, with his bike crashing into a fence.
The Thar's driver fled right after the accident.
Thar's driver fled after accident
Sharma died from his injuries and a post-mortem was done at Deendayal Hospital. Police have seized the Thar and started a hit-and-run investigation.
This case follows other recent Mahindra Thar accidents in the Delhi-NCR region, including a deadly crash in Gurugram last month and a dramatic, but non-fatal, showroom mishap in Delhi last month.