No daughter named Ananya: Woman who sparked mass grave probe India Oct 08, 2025

Sujatha Bhatt has admitted she made up the story about her missing daughter, Ananya, which set off a major investigation into alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala.

She revealed there was never a daughter or any real photo—she was persuaded by activists Girish Mattannavar and T Jayanti during a property dispute with temple authorities.

Bhatt says she regrets her actions and plans to apologize at the Dharmasthala temple, adding, "I have no daughter named Ananya."