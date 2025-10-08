No daughter named Ananya: Woman who sparked mass grave probe
Sujatha Bhatt has admitted she made up the story about her missing daughter, Ananya, which set off a major investigation into alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala.
She revealed there was never a daughter or any real photo—she was persuaded by activists Girish Mattannavar and T Jayanti during a property dispute with temple authorities.
Bhatt says she regrets her actions and plans to apologize at the Dharmasthala temple, adding, "I have no daughter named Ananya."
SIT is still gathering evidence
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is gathering evidence from several cities and may question more people connected to Bhatt's earlier claims.
Despite her confession and changing stories from others involved, the probe continues—including those named by Bhatt, such as Mattannavar and Jayanti.
For now, authorities are working to piece together what really happened behind the scenes.