Delhi fire: Owner had prior arrest in fake passport case

Lavkesh Bajaj, the 60-year-old owner of Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday evening after a devastating fire killed 21 people. The fire, which broke out early Wednesday morning, is one of the deadliest in recent years. Among the deceased are 12 foreign nationals from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Bangladesh. Most were medical tourists or their companions.

Past charges Owner previously arrested in fake passport case Bajaj was arrested last year in a fake passport case involving Bangladeshi nationals. The case was registered at the Paharganj police station in January 2025, and Bajaj was arrested months later after police found his involvement. He was sent to Tihar Jail but got bail after 15 days. The current fire incident has raised questions about safety regulations at Flourish Stays B&B, which had only one entry and exit point and allegedly lacked a No-Objection Certificate from the Fire Department.

Incident details Fire started in kitchen, spread to upper floors The fire started around 8:30am in the hotel's kitchen and quickly spread to the upper floors. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as guests jumped from windows to escape the flames. Locals helped by smashing windows and spreading mattresses for those jumping from upper floors. Over 40 people were rescued by police, fire services, and other emergency responders.

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Aftermath actions Injured admitted to several hospitals; government orders crackdown The injured have been admitted to several hospitals, including Max Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Max Hospital reported that 18 patients were brought dead, while 15 were admitted to the ICU, and 5 had minor injuries and were discharged. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood ordered the immediate sealing of B&Bs violating building plans and fire safety norms. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promised a crackdown on illegal properties violating safety regulations.

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