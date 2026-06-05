Delhi fire: Owner had prior arrest in fake passport case
What's the story
Lavkesh Bajaj, the 60-year-old owner of Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday evening after a devastating fire killed 21 people. The fire, which broke out early Wednesday morning, is one of the deadliest in recent years. Among the deceased are 12 foreign nationals from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Bangladesh. Most were medical tourists or their companions.
Past charges
Owner previously arrested in fake passport case
Bajaj was arrested last year in a fake passport case involving Bangladeshi nationals. The case was registered at the Paharganj police station in January 2025, and Bajaj was arrested months later after police found his involvement. He was sent to Tihar Jail but got bail after 15 days. The current fire incident has raised questions about safety regulations at Flourish Stays B&B, which had only one entry and exit point and allegedly lacked a No-Objection Certificate from the Fire Department.
Incident details
Fire started in kitchen, spread to upper floors
The fire started around 8:30am in the hotel's kitchen and quickly spread to the upper floors. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as guests jumped from windows to escape the flames. Locals helped by smashing windows and spreading mattresses for those jumping from upper floors. Over 40 people were rescued by police, fire services, and other emergency responders.
Aftermath actions
Injured admitted to several hospitals; government orders crackdown
The injured have been admitted to several hospitals, including Max Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Max Hospital reported that 18 patients were brought dead, while 15 were admitted to the ICU, and 5 had minor injuries and were discharged. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood ordered the immediate sealing of B&Bs violating building plans and fire safety norms. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promised a crackdown on illegal properties violating safety regulations.
Political response
Prime Minister, President express condolences; former Delhi Chief Ministers react
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed their condolences over the tragic loss of lives. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also promised strict action against those responsible for safety lapses. Former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi criticized the BJP government over repeated fire incidents in the capital. The tragedy has sparked a debate on fire safety regulations at B&B establishments across Delhi.