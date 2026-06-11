Delhi Fire Service maps 100 fire prone areas citywide
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has mapped out 100 areas in the city that are most at risk for fires, based on five years of call data.
They found patterns, like frequent house fires in Defence Colony and Vasant Kunj, industrial blazes in Narela and Wazirpur, and cluster fires around Burari and Bhalswa Dairy.
This comes after the June 3 Malviya Nagar B&B fire, which killed 23 people, and officials said nearly 20 critical minutes may have been lost in the response.
DFS reshuffles resources for faster response
To tackle these risks, DFS is reshuffling its resources: foam tenders are now parked in key industrial zones like Paschim Vihar and Bawana; big water tankers are ready in residential spots such as Vasant Kunj and Jasola.
Quick Response Vehicles have been placed at busy points like Burari Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan flyover so teams can coordinate faster with police vans.
Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says this data-driven approach should help identify where emergencies are likely and allow the DFS to deploy resources and QRVs more effectively for faster response.