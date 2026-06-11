Delhi Fire Service maps 100 fire prone areas citywide

DFS reshuffles resources for faster response

To tackle these risks, DFS is reshuffling its resources: foam tenders are now parked in key industrial zones like Paschim Vihar and Bawana; big water tankers are ready in residential spots such as Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

Quick Response Vehicles have been placed at busy points like Burari Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan flyover so teams can coordinate faster with police vans.

Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says this data-driven approach should help identify where emergencies are likely and allow the DFS to deploy resources and QRVs more effectively for faster response.