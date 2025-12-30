Delhi fog crisis: Flights canceled, delays pile up at IGI Airport
Thick fog brought chaos to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, with 118 flights canceled (60 arrivals and 58 departures), 16 diverted, and over 130 delayed by about half an hour on average.
Flights not equipped for low visibility struggled the most as conditions dropped to just 125 meters in some spots.
Why does this matter?
Travel plans for thousands were thrown off, with many left waiting or rerouting last minute.
The civil aviation ministry asked airlines to keep passengers updated, offer meals during delays, and provide easy refunds or rebooking if flights were canceled.
Even after the fog lifted later in the morning, delays kept stacking up from earlier disruptions.
What's next?
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for ongoing dense fog in Delhi and across northern India—so expect more travel headaches into the New Year if you're flying out soon.