Next Article
Uttarakhand: 7 dead as bus falls into gorge
India
A bus accident in Bhikiyasen, Almora district, Uttarakhand, left seven people dead and 11 injured on Tuesday.
The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam bus was headed to Ramnagar when it plunged into a gorge.
Emergency teams responded quickly to help survivors and recover the victims.
Road safety worries grow in the state
This tragedy has put a spotlight back on Uttarakhand's risky roads—over 1,000 accidents happen here every year, especially during tough weather.
In response, the state approved its Road Safety Policy 2025 in February, aiming to cut accidents by half by 2030 with better safety rules, more awareness campaigns, faster emergency care, and improved infrastructure.