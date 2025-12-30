Family seeks CBI probe after Tripura student's tragic death in Uttarakhand

What's happening now

The family has reached out to Tripura Minister Santana Chakma and Home Minister Amit Shah, pushing for quick action and giving police a 48-hour deadline before demanding a CBI or SIT probe.

So far, five suspects—including two juveniles—are in custody, while one is still missing with a ₹25,000 reward announced for tips.

The National Human Rights Commission has also stepped in, asking Dehradun authorities for an update within seven days.