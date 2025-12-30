Family seeks CBI probe after Tripura student's tragic death in Uttarakhand
Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, died after an alleged racial attack in Uttarakhand.
His family is calling for a CBI investigation, saying there was medical negligence at the hospital where he was treated—allegedly influenced by someone connected to the accused.
Anjel was assaulted on December 9 and passed away from his injuries on December 26.
What's happening now
The family has reached out to Tripura Minister Santana Chakma and Home Minister Amit Shah, pushing for quick action and giving police a 48-hour deadline before demanding a CBI or SIT probe.
So far, five suspects—including two juveniles—are in custody, while one is still missing with a ₹25,000 reward announced for tips.
The National Human Rights Commission has also stepped in, asking Dehradun authorities for an update within seven days.