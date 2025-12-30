Tripura student's murder sparks outrage and arrests
Anjel Chakma, a final-year MBA student from Tripura, passed away on December 26 after being attacked earlier this month in Dehradun.
The attack reportedly involved casteist abuse before Anjel was stabbed and his brother was assaulted.
After fighting for his life in the hospital for over two weeks, Anjel sadly didn't make it.
Protests grow; government promises action
Following his death, five suspects have been arrested, though one is still on the run.
The incident has led to protests and candle marches in Agartala, with students demanding justice.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has promised strict action against those involved and announced financial support for Anjel's family, along with measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students from other states, including the Northeast.