Kerala Congress leader P M Mathew passes away at 75
P M Mathew, a longtime Kerala Congress leader, has passed away at 75 after being treated for kidney issues in Kottayam.
He was known for his decades of public service, including a term as Kaduthuruthy's MLA from 1991 to 1996 with Kerala Congress (M).
A political life across party lines
Mathew's journey took him through several Kerala Congress factions—he joined T M Jacob's group in 1993, later returned to the Mani-led camp, and most recently was part of the Joseph faction.
Even though he'd stepped back from active politics lately, he had not been active in organizational politics for some time.