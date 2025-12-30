Rajasthan's 2025: Tough year marked by tragedies, new laws, and political storms

New law sparks debate, politics heat up

Amid all this, Rajasthan passed a strict anti-conversion law that's got people talking—supporters say it protects against fraud, while critics worry it could limit religious freedom.

Political tensions also ran high with corruption probes into several MLAs and controversy over mining in the Aravalli hills.

Looking ahead, the state announced its 'Developed Rajasthan @2047' vision to boost growth despite these hurdles.