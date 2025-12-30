Rajasthan's 2025: Tough year marked by tragedies, new laws, and political storms
2025 was a challenging ride for Rajasthan. The state faced heartbreaking incidents like the Jaipur hospital fire that took eight lives and a deadly bus blaze in Jaisalmer, which raised big questions about public safety.
Tragedy struck again with an LPG explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway—reminding many of a similar disaster just last year.
New law sparks debate, politics heat up
Amid all this, Rajasthan passed a strict anti-conversion law that's got people talking—supporters say it protects against fraud, while critics worry it could limit religious freedom.
Political tensions also ran high with corruption probes into several MLAs and controversy over mining in the Aravalli hills.
Looking ahead, the state announced its 'Developed Rajasthan @2047' vision to boost growth despite these hurdles.