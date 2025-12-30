Next Article
UP cop's abusive rant caught on camera sparks outrage
India
A video of a female police sub-inspector, Ratna Rathi, posted in Aligarh, was filmed in Meerut hurling abuse and threatening to "pee on your face" at a couple during a traffic jam on December 29.
The clip quickly went viral, with many people shocked by her language and behavior.
What happens next?
The argument reportedly started in Rathi's car and spilled out onto the street, where witnesses captured the heated exchange.
As calls for action grew louder on social media, police said they're taking the incident seriously and will act if an official complaint is filed.
The whole episode has sparked fresh conversations about how law enforcement should treat the public—and why accountability matters.