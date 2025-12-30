India's rice boom is draining its groundwater—fast

India just broke its own record for kharif season rice production, overtaking China as the world's largest producer of rice this year. Exports are booming too—India now supplies almost 40% of the world's traded rice. But there's a catch: this success is drying up the country's underground water at an alarming rate.

Punjab & Haryana are feeling it most In top rice states like Punjab and Haryana, farmers say groundwater that was easy to reach a decade ago now means drilling down to 200 feet or more.

Aquifers here are labeled "over-exploited," with water being pumped out much faster than it can be replaced—even after heavy monsoons.

Why growing rice is so tough on water (and wallets) Rice needs a ton of water—up to 4,000-liter for just one kilo, way above the global average.

Farmers spend ₹30,000-₹40,000 extra each year on deeper pumps just to keep up, which hits small farmers especially hard.