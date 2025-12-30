Shillong banks closed today for U Kiang Nangbah's death anniversary
Banks in Shillong are taking the day off on December 30 to honor U Kiang Nangbah, a local freedom fighter from Meghalaya.
This regional holiday, part of the RBI's official calendar, is one of 18 bank holidays this month.
While branches in Shillong are shut, it's business as usual for banks elsewhere in India.
Digital banking still open
Need to check your balance or pay bills? No worries—online and mobile banking are running as usual.
You can still transfer funds, use ATMs, and access NEFT or RTGS services even though physical branches in Shillong are closed today.
Who was U Kiang Nangbah?
U Kiang Nangbah led a rebellion against British rule and became a symbol of resistance for Meghalaya.
He was publicly executed by the British in 1862.
His legacy lives on every year through this regional holiday.