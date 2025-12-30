Shillong banks closed today for U Kiang Nangbah's death anniversary India Dec 30, 2025

Banks in Shillong are taking the day off on December 30 to honor U Kiang Nangbah, a local freedom fighter from Meghalaya.

This regional holiday, part of the RBI's official calendar, is one of 18 bank holidays this month.

While branches in Shillong are shut, it's business as usual for banks elsewhere in India.