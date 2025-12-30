Delhi's air quality gets a tiny boost, but fog makes things tricky India Dec 30, 2025

Delhi woke up to thick fog on Tuesday, making it tough to see and slowing down traffic—especially on the Dwarka Expressway.

Even with all that haze, the city's air quality saw a small improvement: the AQI dropped to 384.

That's still "very poor," but at least it's a bit better than before.