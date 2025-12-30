Next Article
Delhi's air quality gets a tiny boost, but fog makes things tricky
India
Delhi woke up to thick fog on Tuesday, making it tough to see and slowing down traffic—especially on the Dwarka Expressway.
Even with all that haze, the city's air quality saw a small improvement: the AQI dropped to 384.
That's still "very poor," but at least it's a bit better than before.
Some neighborhoods still choking on pollution
Not everywhere got relief, though.
Wazirpur (454), Anand Vihar (450), and Ashok Vihar (437) all hit "severe" AQI levels.