Delhi forecast: No IMD warnings, partly cloudy, 26 to 35°C
India
Delhi's weather is keeping it simple this week: expect partly cloudy skies and no warnings from the IMD.
Temperatures will hover between 26 degrees Celsius in the mornings and hit up to 35 degrees Celsius during the day, with gentle breezes (nothing wild on the wind front).
Highs 32 to 35°C, moderate AQI
No big swings coming: highs stay between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius through September 15.
Thursday might be a bit warmer at 35 degrees Celsius before things cool down to around 31 degrees Celsius by early next week.
Air quality sits in the moderate zone (AQI: PM2.5 at 115, PM10 at 137), so if you've got breathing issues, maybe keep those masks handy just in case.