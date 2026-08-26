Delhi gets breather as heavy rain eases to light showers

If you're in Mumbai or along the Konkan coast, keep those umbrellas handy: fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is on the cards, and local waterlogging could be an issue.

Central India (think Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, parts of UP, and East Rajasthan) is also bracing for more intense showers thanks to a low-pressure system over Jharkhand.

Down south, Bengaluru will just see scattered showers while coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu get gusty winds up to 60km/h.

Stay dry out there!