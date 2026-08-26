Delhi gets breather as heavy rain eases to light showers
Delhi finally gets a breather from intense rain: expect just light showers and comfy temps between 25 Celsius and 34 Celsius on Wednesday, August 26.
In the past day, some spots saw as much as 10cm of rain with winds hitting 54km/h, but things should calm down a bit.
Mumbai Konkan, central India face rain
If you're in Mumbai or along the Konkan coast, keep those umbrellas handy: fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is on the cards, and local waterlogging could be an issue.
Central India (think Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, parts of UP, and East Rajasthan) is also bracing for more intense showers thanks to a low-pressure system over Jharkhand.
Down south, Bengaluru will just see scattered showers while coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu get gusty winds up to 60km/h.
Stay dry out there!