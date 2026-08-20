Delhi gets Master Plan 2047 to support about 32 million
Delhi just got a new vision for its future: Master Plan 2047.
The city wants to level up with 4 million new homes and a much bigger metro network (growing from 416km to 695km) by 2047, all to support an expected population of about 32 million.
The plan promises better housing, smoother transport, and balanced urban development with environmental preservation.
Delhi adds 6 rapid transit corridors
Expect easier access to affordable flats thanks to transit-oriented development and relaxed building height rules.
Six new rapid transit corridors are coming, plus major public transport upgrades.
Farmhouses in low-density zones are out, but protected green areas like the Yamuna floodplains are in.
There's also a push for modern jobs (think data centers and cloud kitchens) to make Delhi more inclusive and tech-forward.