Delhi godman arrested for sexually harassing 17 women
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman from Delhi, has been arrested for sexually harassing more than a dozen women.
Police found saved chats and screenshots of women's profiles on his phone, pointing to manipulative behavior.
He was previously director at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, where he allegedly sent lewd messages and is accused of secretly installing cameras in the women's hostel.
Chaitanyananda evaded arrest for 50 days
After evading police for 50 days, Chaitanyananda was finally caught in Agra. Investigators also discovered fake UN and BRICS ambassador IDs on him. Two female associates were detained as well.
The case came to light after a complaint from an alumnus and an Air Force email led to statements from 17 women—many from less privileged backgrounds.
The institute expelled him, and his aide was arrested for threatening a victim's father.