Delhi godman arrested for sexually harassing 17 women

Chaitanyananda evaded arrest for 50 days

After evading police for 50 days, Chaitanyananda was finally caught in Agra. Investigators also discovered fake UN and BRICS ambassador IDs on him. Two female associates were detained as well.

The case came to light after a complaint from an alumnus and an Air Force email led to statements from 17 women—many from less privileged backgrounds.

The institute expelled him, and his aide was arrested for threatening a victim's father.