Delhi goods tempo crashes into Alipur flyover pillar killing 3
India
A heartbreaking crash happened early Thursday in Delhi's Alipur area, where a speeding goods tempo slammed into a flyover pillar near Bakoli bus stand.
Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The impact was so strong that the vehicle was completely wrecked, trapping two occupants inside.
Driver fatigue suspected, 3 declared dead
Police rushed to the scene around 4:30am and used hydraulic tools to pull out two trapped people, while another was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital.
Sadly, all three, Jagdish Singh (50), Yashwant Singh (27), and Sumit (27), all from Delhi, were declared dead on arrival.
Investigators suspect driver fatigue played a role and are looking further into what happened.