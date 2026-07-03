Delhi goods tempo crashes into Alipur flyover pillar killing 3

Driver fatigue suspected, 3 declared dead

Police rushed to the scene around 4:30am and used hydraulic tools to pull out two trapped people, while another was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital.

Sadly, all three, Jagdish Singh (50), Yashwant Singh (27), and Sumit (27), all from Delhi, were declared dead on arrival.

Investigators suspect driver fatigue played a role and are looking further into what happened.