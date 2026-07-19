Delhi government allows founders to self-certify for private schools
India
Starting a private school in Delhi just got simpler. The government has dropped the old rule that required proof of demand for new schools.
Now, founders can self-certify instead. Education Minister Ashish Sood says this move aims to cut red tape and help more schools open up where they're needed.
Relaxed land requirements worry Ashok Aggarwal
Minimum land requirements have also been relaxed, letting schools set up closer to where people live while still meeting safety and education standards.
But some activists, like Ashok Aggarwal, worry this could lead to too much privatization and weaker school infrastructure.
He feels the old checks helped make sure new schools were truly necessary.