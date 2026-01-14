Delhi government approves carbon credit monetization framework

Why should you care?

This move lets Delhi earn tradable carbon credits for cutting emissions and sell them in both Indian and global markets—just like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Indore have started doing.

The money earned will help fund welfare schemes, inferred to be without raising taxes.

Plus, with India's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme kicking in soon, Delhi's plan could potentially set an example for other cities trying to go greener while benefiting their people.