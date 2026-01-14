Next Article
Terror incidents in J&K drop sharply after major army ops, says Army Chief
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared that terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have almost stopped, thanks to Operation Sindoor.
This mission, launched after the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack last April that killed 26 people, saw India strike nine terrorist bases across the border.
Why does it matter?
These operations haven't just reduced attacks—they've nearly ended local recruitment for terror groups in J&K. Most remaining militants are now non-locals.
The army is keeping up pressure with increased deployments this winter, but cross-border support for terrorists still exists.
Meanwhile, things along the China border are stable, with security forces staying alert.