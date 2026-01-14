Tamil Nadu gives 1,000 nurses permanent jobs

More support and pay hikes on the way

The government says it's not stopping here—plans are in place to regularize thousands more contract nurses and offer maternity benefits too.

Plus, 1,325 Reproductive and Child Health workers at Primary Health Centres will see their monthly pay jump from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000, with orders to be issued on January 19.

Many of these workers have been serving for nearly two decades.