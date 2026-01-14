Next Article
Tamil Nadu gives 1,000 nurses permanent jobs
India
Big news for healthcare workers in Tamil Nadu: 1,000 contract nurses just landed permanent positions, thanks to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.
This move comes after ongoing demands for job security and maternity benefits, showing the state's push to make healthcare jobs more stable and supportive.
More support and pay hikes on the way
The government says it's not stopping here—plans are in place to regularize thousands more contract nurses and offer maternity benefits too.
Plus, 1,325 Reproductive and Child Health workers at Primary Health Centres will see their monthly pay jump from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000, with orders to be issued on January 19.
Many of these workers have been serving for nearly two decades.