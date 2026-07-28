Delhi government cancels 179,825 ration cards affecting over 7L people
Delhi's government is canceling 179,825 ration cards, which means over 7 lakh people will lose access to subsidized food supplies.
The goal is to make sure only families who actually qualify under the National Food Security Act get these benefits.
This decision came after a scrutiny of the ration card database.
Majority canceled for incomes over 6L
Most of the canceled cards (144,075) belonged to families where the income of one or more family members exceeded ₹6 lakh a year, based on tax records.
Another 35,750 cards were called "silent" because no one claimed rations for over a year, and 25,378 beneficiaries were directed for deletion for reasons like duplicate entries or being listed as deceased in Aadhaar data.
Delhi raises income limit to 2.5L
To keep things fair, Delhi has raised the income limit for new ration card applicants to ₹2.5 lakh per year and plans to issue 2 lakh new cards in 2026.
Right now, there are about 15.4 lakh active ration cards across the city.