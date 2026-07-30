Delhi government drops charges in NEET (UG) protests except criminals
India
The Delhi government is dropping charges against people involved in the protests over alleged NEET (UG) exam irregularities.
But there's a condition: if you have a criminal background, you're not off the hook.
This move, cleared by the lieutenant governor, means no more legal trouble for protesters, except those with criminal antecedents.
Detainees to be released after review
Anyone detained during the protests will be released after a quick review process. The government says it will speed things up so people are not left waiting.
Bihar and Assam made similar calls earlier, especially after protests and the Union education minister's resignation over the NEET controversy.