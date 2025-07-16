Delhi government establishes welcome gates for Kanwariyas
Delhi is rolling out the red carpet for Shiva devotees this Kanwar Yatra.
The city has set up 17 colorful welcome gates inspired by Mahakumbh traditions, honoring Lord Shiva and the 12 Jyotirlingas.
This year's celebrations are bigger and more welcoming than ever.
Number of camps jumps to 374
The number of camps has jumped to 374 (up from last year's 170), offering free medical aid, clean water, sanitation, and up to 1,200 units of electricity for Kanwar committees.
Registered groups get a direct ₹10 lakh boost to help with arrangements—plus camp permissions are now approved within just three days.
Delhi Police have brought in paramilitary forces
For a smooth yatra (July 11-23), Delhi Police have brought in paramilitary forces, civil defense volunteers, and even drones for extra safety.
On July 20, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her team will personally greet the Kanwariyas—showing just how much effort is going into making this pilgrimage safe and memorable.