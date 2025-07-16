Next Article
Odisha auto driver murders parents in drunken rage
In Mayurbhanj, Odisha, 55-year-old auto driver Himanshu Sahu allegedly murdered his elderly parents with a hammer on July 15 after a family dispute.
The victims, Hadibandhu (81) and Shanti Sahu (72), were found by villagers the next morning in Dhonapal village.
Man was reportedly drunk during attack
Police say Sahu was reportedly drunk during the attack and had ongoing family issues—his wife and kids had already moved out.
Locals discovered him sitting quietly near his parents' bodies and called the police, who arrested him on July 16.
The investigation is still ongoing.