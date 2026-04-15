Delhi government hospitals low on Desferal, thalassemia patients buying privately

Delhi hospitals cite procurement challenges

Hospitals like Lady Hardinge Medical College say they're struggling to get enough Desferal because of procurement issues: basically, it's hard to find suppliers for this imported drug.

Even when they try local purchases, supply is unpredictable and often runs out in less than a week.

With World Thalassemia Day coming up on May 8, patients and advocacy groups are urging the government to step in quickly so families don't have to go through unnecessary stress or expenses.