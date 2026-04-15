Delhi government hospitals low on Desferal, thalassemia patients buying privately
Delhi's government hospitals are running low on Desferal, a key medicine that thalassemia patients need after frequent blood transfusions.
Because of this shortage, families are scrambling to buy it from private pharmacies, where a single box costs ₹2,900 and only lasts for a few days, making it tough for many to keep up.
Delhi hospitals cite procurement challenges
Hospitals like Lady Hardinge Medical College say they're struggling to get enough Desferal because of procurement issues: basically, it's hard to find suppliers for this imported drug.
Even when they try local purchases, supply is unpredictable and often runs out in less than a week.
With World Thalassemia Day coming up on May 8, patients and advocacy groups are urging the government to step in quickly so families don't have to go through unnecessary stress or expenses.