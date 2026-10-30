Delhi government orders magisterial probe after Seemapuri collapse killed 4
India
After a building in Seemapuri, Delhi, collapsed on October 7, 2026, leaving four people dead, the city government has kicked off a magisterial inquiry.
Home Minister Ashish Sood has asked officials to figure out what went wrong and make sure those responsible are held to account.
Delhi inquiry examines negligence and violations
The investigation is digging into possible violations of building laws and any negligence by authorities, property owners, and private individuals.
It will also look at whether stricter disaster rules should apply, with legal action for anyone found guilty.
Sood says helping victims' families is a top priority, and he is pushing for tougher safety checks so tragedies like this do not happen again.