Delhi government orders Uber, Ola, Rapido to introduce carpooling

Carpooling is now officially seen as non-commercial shared mobility in Delhi . This means ride apps can add in-app carpool features—finally making it easier to split rides (and costs) with others. Sirsa highlighted that these changes show the government's commitment to tackling pollution together.

What else is changing?

Since 2019, carpooling was off-limits because of permit rules that only allowed single-passenger rides.

Now, with new guidelines being developed and a proper aggregator framework in the works, cost-sharing without profit is back on the table.

Plus, private electric (EV) and BS-VI cars will soon be able to join ride-hailing fleets without commercial permits or extra fees—a step toward greener transport.

CM Rekha Gupta has even offered land for solar charging stations after talks with major automakers.