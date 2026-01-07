SC delays decision on Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA

Wangchuk was picked up on September 26, 2024, after protests in Ladakh turned violent—leaving four dead and nearly 100 injured. Authorities claim he sparked unrest of inciting the violence. His wife Gitanjali J Angmo calls the detention unfair, arguing it's based on old police reports and vague accusations not directly tied to recent events.

Why is this a big deal in Ladakh?

Wangchuk has spent over 100 days in jail now. Local groups like Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance are pushing for his release so talks about Ladakh's future can happen.

His case is part of bigger tensions over demands for statehood and special protections for Ladakh—issues that have fueled protests across the region.