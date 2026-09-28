Delhi government pauses demolition and outdoor construction to curb smog

Delhi is hitting pause on dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, hoping to keep the city's air a little cleaner this winter.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and even stricter rules will kick in between December 10, 2026 and January 20, 2027.