Delhi government pauses demolition and outdoor construction to curb smog
India
Delhi is hitting pause on dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, hoping to keep the city's air a little cleaner this winter.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and even stricter rules will kick in between December 10, 2026 and January 20, 2027.
Delhi raises parking fees staggers hours
To cut down on car use, parking fees (except at Metro stations) are going up until February 28, 2027.
Government offices will also start staggered hours to ease traffic.
Plus, Delhi is rolling out a new Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework as part of its bigger plan to tackle pollution during those tough winter months when smog usually gets worse.