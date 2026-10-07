Delhi government plans U-turn and lane at Barapullah Phase III
Good news if you're tired of getting stuck on Barapullah Phase III: The Delhi government is rolling out changes to ease the constant congestion.
Minister Parvesh Verma says a new U-turn near Gurudwara Bala Sahib and one additional lane are coming soon, based on traffic police and consultant suggestions.
The goal? Smoother rides within the next 10 to 15 days.
Sarai Kale Khan ITO sidewalk removal
To make room for an extra lane, sidewalks between Sarai Kale Khan and ITO will be removed, and a consultant will keep tabs on how traffic flows.
The city is also teaming up with Google to improve real-time traffic updates.
While Verma blames the previous government for the design, he promises they're working hard to finally get this long-delayed project running right, especially after delays, rising costs, and even an anti-corruption probe into what went wrong.