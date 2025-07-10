Delhi government proposes ₹3,000-Crore Munak Canal road
Delhi is gearing up for a big upgrade—a ₹3,000 crore, 20-kilometer elevated road over the Munak Canal.
The new stretch will link Bawana and Inderlok, aiming to make travel smoother and cut down on traffic jams in North and Central Delhi.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma say this project could significantly benefit daily commuters.
NHAI to take up project
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will handle construction, with the Delhi PWD taking care of maintenance once it's done—expected in about three years.
The project still needs a green light from Haryana, but if all goes well, work could commence in the near future.
There's also a focus on better lighting and clearing up neglected areas along the canal to make things safer and more usable for everyone.