Delhi government reimposes GRAP Stage III as air quality worsens
Delhi's air just took a turn for the worse, with the AQI jumping from 349 to 401 overnight.
Because of this spike—mostly thanks to low winds and stubborn weather—the government has brought back GRAP Stage III to try and get things under control.
What's changing under GRAP Stage III?
If you're in Delhi or NCR, expect some changes: younger students (up to Class V) will have hybrid classes, all construction work is paused, and offices might shift to half-staff or work-from-home setups.
Central government employees could also get WFH options.
These steps add on top of earlier anti-pollution measures, as authorities step up efforts to tackle the ongoing air crisis.