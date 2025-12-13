Tamil Nadu pushes back on Supreme Court's Mekedatu dam order

Why should you care?

The Mekedatu dam is a big deal for both states—Bengaluru needs it for water and power, but Tamil Nadu worries it could cut into its share of Cauvery river water, which farmers rely on.

With Karnataka speeding up the project by forming a new technical team this week, tensions are rising, and leaders in Tamil Nadu are calling for stronger action to protect their water rights.

This ongoing dispute affects millions who depend on the river every day.