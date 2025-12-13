Operation Sindoor still on, armed forces stay sharp, and women make history at Air Force Academy

General Chauhan pointed out that India's security game is all about smart moves—responding carefully to challenges instead of rushing in. He reminded everyone that contested borders, proxy threats, and non-contact warfare demand vigilance, so there's no room to relax.

Big wins at graduation: more women in uniform

The Air Force Academy just graduated 244 cadets—including 29 women stepping into both flying and ground roles.

Flying Officer Tanishk Agarwal swept top honors as best pilot, while Nitesh Kumar was recognized for excellence in ground duty.

It's a proud moment for gender equality in the armed forces—and a reminder that big changes are happening on the frontlines.