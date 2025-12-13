Operation Sindoor still on, armed forces stay sharp, and women make history at Air Force Academy
Operation Sindoor is still active, even though things have calmed down a bit on the borders.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan says the military is staying alert and ready for new types of threats—think cyber attacks, misinformation, and psychological tactics.
Why does this matter?
General Chauhan pointed out that India's security game is all about smart moves—responding carefully to challenges instead of rushing in.
He reminded everyone that contested borders, proxy threats, and non-contact warfare demand vigilance, so there's no room to relax.
Big wins at graduation: more women in uniform
The Air Force Academy just graduated 244 cadets—including 29 women stepping into both flying and ground roles.
Flying Officer Tanishk Agarwal swept top honors as best pilot, while Nitesh Kumar was recognized for excellence in ground duty.
It's a proud moment for gender equality in the armed forces—and a reminder that big changes are happening on the frontlines.