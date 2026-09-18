Delhi government seeks 2026-27 spending updates and 2027-28 estimates
India
The Delhi government is already gearing up for next year's budget.
Departments have been told to send in their updated spending numbers for 2026-27 and estimates for 2027-28 by mid-October.
The idea is to keep things realistic and make sure resources are used wisely as the city plans ahead.
Departments to meet starting late October
Starting late October, departments will sit down together to discuss their financial needs and proposals.
These meetings help everyone get on the same page, making sure each department's priorities fit into Delhi's bigger plans.
It's all about working together for smarter budgeting and better results across the city.