Delhi government transfers 162 GST officials after Rekha Gupta's visit
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dropped by the state GST office unannounced on April 8 and found a lot not working as they should: many staff were missing, and people were facing long delays.
After seeing how frustrated taxpayers were, the government quickly transferred 162 officials to try to fix things.
Reshuffle targets attendance and responsiveness
The reshuffle affects everyone from assistant commissioners to junior assistants, all aimed at making sure staff actually show up and services run more smoothly.
Gupta stressed that following rules and being more responsive to taxpayers is now a top priority.
The hope is that these changes will mean fewer headaches for anyone needing help at the GST office.