Delhi government unveils smog plan with October 31 roadworks deadline

Expect tighter monitoring of air quality, especially PM10 and PM2.5 levels, in busy, dusty areas.

In Patparganj's industrial zone, continuous water sprinkling and dust suppression wherever road or allied works are underway is now a must to keep dust down, while action against unauthorized parking of busses and heavy vehicles at Anand Vihar bus terminal will be taken.

Each district has to pinpoint its worst pollution hotspots using data from air quality monitoring stations and come up with targeted fixes.

Sirsa will check in on progress within 15 days to make sure things actually get done.