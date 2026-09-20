Delhi government unveils smog plan with October 31 roadworks deadline
Delhi is gearing up for winter smog with a fresh action plan.
The government wants pending road works, including pothole repairs and other road-related works, completed on priority by October 31, is getting tougher on burning of waste and biomass, and plans to remove unauthorized heavy vehicles parked at congestion-prone locations.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared these updates after district meetings on September 19.
Delhi tightens PM2.5 and PM10 monitoring
Expect tighter monitoring of air quality, especially PM10 and PM2.5 levels, in busy, dusty areas.
In Patparganj's industrial zone, continuous water sprinkling and dust suppression wherever road or allied works are underway is now a must to keep dust down, while action against unauthorized parking of busses and heavy vehicles at Anand Vihar bus terminal will be taken.
Each district has to pinpoint its worst pollution hotspots using data from air quality monitoring stations and come up with targeted fixes.
Sirsa will check in on progress within 15 days to make sure things actually get done.