Delhi graphic artist struck by police pellets at Connaught Place
India
A 25-year-old graphic artist from Delhi, Prashant (name changed), was hurt during a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Connaught Place on July 20, 2026.
He was struck by several pellets from a police pellet gun, with hospital records showing injuries to his chest, right arm, and groin.
Protesters threw stones, police used lathis
The scene turned chaotic as protesters threw stones and police responded with lathi charges and tear gas.
Prashant ended up with severe swelling and bleeding in his arm but had been documenting the protest, calling the protest "beautiful" and saying it inspired his art, which focuses on issues faced by the poor.
Some pellets are still lodged in his body and need ongoing monitoring.
"The police were beating us brutally," he shared.