Delhi greenlights removing signals on 25 roads for U-turn spots
Delhi just greenlit a move to make driving smoother on 25 busy roads by ditching traffic signals at intersections.
Instead, they'll introduce structured U-turn spots, so cars needing to switch directions won't block everyone else.
The goal? Less stopping, faster commutes, and less fuel wasted, especially where building flyovers isn't possible.
Delhi's PWD, traffic police inspect roads
Major stretches like Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road, GT Road, Najafgarh Road, and the ITO corridor are in focus because studies found too many signals causing jams. For example, 11 signals in just two kilometers on Bhartendu Harishchandra Marg!
Before rolling this out everywhere, each road will get engineering and safety checks.
The Public Works Department and Traffic Police are teaming up to make sure things go smoothly.