Delhi greenlights removing signals on 25 roads for U-turn spots

Delhi's PWD, traffic police inspect roads

Major stretches like Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road, GT Road, Najafgarh Road, and the ITO corridor are in focus because studies found too many signals causing jams. For example, 11 signals in just two kilometers on Bhartendu Harishchandra Marg!

Before rolling this out everywhere, each road will get engineering and safety checks.

The Public Works Department and Traffic Police are teaming up to make sure things go smoothly.