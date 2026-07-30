Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction hearing postponed, Center promises no action
India
The eviction drama around Delhi Gymkhana Club isn't over yet. Thursday's hearing got postponed, so now the next round is set for the second week of September.
Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court heard a plea to pause the eviction and scheduled its own hearing for September 3.
The Center has promised not to take any action before then, so things are on hold for now.
Government ends Delhi Gymkhana lease
The club's lease was ended this year by the government, citing defense infrastructure needs for its massive 27.3-acre property.
After a show-cause notice was issued, members and staff challenged the move in court, calling it unfair and flawed.
Now both sides are waiting for hearings in September to see what happens next.