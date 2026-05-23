Delhi Gymkhana Club to be evicted over government land-use dispute

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of India's most exclusive clubs, has been ordered to vacate its premises by June 5. The order was issued by the Land and Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The government said it needed the land for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects" in the national capital.

Elite status The club's history and exclusivity Established in 1913, the Delhi Gymkhana Club was originally called the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd. It moved to its current location on Safdarjung Road in 1928 under a perpetual lease. The club has always been known for its selective membership process, with a waitlist of up to 30 years and non-refundable fees of over ₹1 lakh. Admission was not guaranteed even after this.

Intervention Government intervention due to serious complaints The government intervened after complaints of mismanagement, nepotism, and deviation from the club's original stated purpose of promoting sports. Inspections revealed that only a small portion of spending went toward sports, with large sums going to hospitality and recreation. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) intervened after these findings, directing the Centre to appoint an administrator in February 2021 to oversee the club's affairs.

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Legal proceedings NCLAT ruling on government intervention The NCLAT upheld the government's intervention in October 2024 but stressed that government oversight couldn't be permanent. It directed the appointed committee to complete remedial measures by March 31, 2025. Elections for new leadership were to follow within two to three months after this deadline. However, these deadlines have passed without compliance from the club's management.

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