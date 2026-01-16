Delhi HC asks CBI to reply to Rabri Devi's challenge
India
The Delhi High Court has told the CBI to respond to ex-Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's petition.
She's contesting a court order that charged her with irregularities in leasing IRCTC hotels back when her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was railway minister.
The court will hear her plea—and one from her son Tejashwi Yadav—on January 19.
What are the allegations?
According to the CBI, Rabri Devi and her family were involved in a scheme where IRCTC hotels were leased out in exchange for land sold cheaply to a company linked with them.
These claims also led the Enforcement Directorate to file a money laundering case against Lalu Prasad and his family.
Rabri Devi says all charges are baseless and wants them dropped.