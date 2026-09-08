Delhi HC declines DU hostels plea after Satya Niketan deaths
India
The Delhi High Court has declined an urgent hearing for a petition asking for hostels in all Delhi University colleges.
This comes after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse near Delhi University's South Campus that took seven lives and put a spotlight on student housing safety.
The court, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, will hear the case on Wednesday instead.
Delhi HC faults oversight, owner detained
During the session, the court questioned whether immediate action was needed since a similar plea was already heard earlier.
It called out authorities for poor oversight and described the incident as "most unfortunate."
The building's owner and his family have been taken into custody, and there is renewed attention on making student housing safer across Delhi.