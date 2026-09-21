Delhi HC fixes Nov 16 contempt hearing by Ashok Chaitanya
The Delhi High Court has set November 16 as the date to hear a separate contempt petition by lawyer Ashok Chaitanya against Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including AAP leader Gopal Rai and journalist Saurav Das.
The issue? Alleged social media posts aimed at Justice Sharma, who is connected to the ongoing excise policy case.
The court has given everyone time to respond and asked the registry to supply the incomplete material.
Ashok Chaitanya alleges edited Varanasi video
Justice Sharma started these proceedings back in May 2026, saying Kejriwal and others ran an online campaign against her after the trial court discharged Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case.
There is also a fresh petition from lawyer Ashok Chaitanya accusing Kejriwal, AAP leader Gopal Rai, and journalist Saurav Das of spreading false claims about Justice Sharma, including posting a misleading "edited" video of a speech she gave at an educational institution in Varanasi.