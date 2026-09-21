Delhi HC fixes Nov 16 contempt hearing by Ashok Chaitanya

The Delhi High Court has set November 16 as the date to hear a separate contempt petition by lawyer Ashok Chaitanya against Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including AAP leader Gopal Rai and journalist Saurav Das.

The issue? Alleged social media posts aimed at Justice Sharma, who is connected to the ongoing excise policy case.

The court has given everyone time to respond and asked the registry to supply the incomplete material.